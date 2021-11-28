Top 8 Power Banks From Xiaomi, Realme, Syska And More Under Rs 1000

Battery is one of the most important factors for many people while buying new smartphones. Despite smartphone batteries being bigger and longer-lasting than ever today, everyone has ran out of battery at some point or the other. Which is why people keep power banks. While there are many expensive power banks out there, you don’t need to spend more than Rs 1,000 on a power bank, unless you need a larger capacity power bank. Let us take a look at some of the best power banks under Rs 1,000 that you can buy in India right now:

10,000 Mi Power Bank 3i - Rs 899

The Mi Power Bank 3i’s 10,000mAh variant costs Rs 899 and is available for sale on multiple retailers like Mi.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and more. The power bank comes with a dual USB output, a micro-USB port, and a type-C power for charging. It features two-way fast charging and can put out charging speeds of up to 18W.

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2i - Rs 899

Priced at Rs 899, the Realme Power Bank 2i 10,000mAh is available for sale on Amazon, Realme.com, Vijay sales, and Reliance Digital. The power bank comes with 12W two-way quick charge and a 3-layer circuit protection. The power bank comes with a 14-layer circuit protection and has two USB-A ports for output, a micro-USB, and a type-C port for input.

Ambrane 15000mAh power bank - Rs 899

Ambrane’s 15,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs 899 and is available for sale on Amazon. The power bank comes with a 9-layer protection and has a USB type-C and a micro USB port. The power bank comes with a rubberised finish and has two USB-A ports for output.

Syska 10000mAh power bank - Rs 999

The Syska P1037 power bank comes with a 10,000mAh capacity and comes with a digital display. The power bank puts out up to 12W of charging speed and comes with a USB type-C port and a micro USB port for input and two USB-A ports for output.

Zebronics ZEB-MD20000G3 20000mAh power bank - Rs 949

The power bank with the highest capacity, the Zebronics ZEB-MD20000G3 20000mAh power bank is priced at Rs 949 on Amazon and comes with an LED percentage indicator. The power bank comes with 12W fast charging and features two USB A ports for output, a USB type-C and a micro-USB port for input. The power bank also comes with an LED torch.

Philips 11000mAh power bank - Rs 899

Philips’ 11,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs 899. The power bank comes with 10W fast charging and has an LED percentage indicator. The power bank comes with a torch as well and is offered in multiple colour options. The Philips 11,000mAh power bank has three USB A ports for output and a micro-USB port for input.

Ambrane 10000mAh power bank (20W charging) - Rs 799

The fastest charging power bank, Ambrane’s 10,000mAh power bank is available for purchase on Amazon and comes in two colour options - black and white. The Ambrane power bank comes with 20W fast charging, dual output with one USB-A port and a USB type-C port.

Lenovo Pa10400mAh power bank - Rs 899

The Lenovo Pa10400mAh power bank is priced at Rs 899 and is available for sale on Flipkart. The power bank comes with two USB ports, and a micro-USB port for input. The Lenovo Power Bank also comes with an LED charging indicator that tells when the power bank is charging and when it is fully charged.

