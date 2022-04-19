Top 9 5G Smartphones From Samsung, Realme, Vivo And More Under Rs 20,000 in India (April 2022)

Telecom companies and the Indian government are working to bring 5G to the country and from what the updates tell us, we will all be using 5G soon. Now, while 5G in India is still a while to go, it is more common in other places like China and the United States, and manufacturers are making 5G smartphones since the last couple of years to cater to keep people ready for the next wireless standard. In 2022, it has somewhat become standard for most smartphones above the Rs 15,000 price range to launch with 5G, and there are some pretty good options in the market under Rs 20,000, if someone is looking for a budget or mid-range Android smartphone with 5G. Let us take a look:

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, launched earlier this month is priced at Rs 17,999 onwards in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1280 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 onwards in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

The Realme 9 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 onwards in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Vivo T1 5G

The Vivo T1 5G is priced at Rs 15,990 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo T1 5G comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel third camera. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Poco X4 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

iQoo Z6 5G

The iQoo Z6 5G is priced at Rs 15,499 onwards in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging.

Realme 9 SE

The Realme 9 SE, priced at Rs 19,999 onwards in India, is one of the new smartphones from Realme. The Realme 9 SE or Speed Edition comes with a 6.6-inch with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 9 SE comes with a triple rear camera headlined by a 48-megapixel primary shooter. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Moto G71 5G

The Moto G71 5G is priced at Rs 19,099. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The Moto G71 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter. The moto G71 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 5G

Priced at Rs 17,999 onwards, the Infinix Zero 5G comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Infinix Zero 5G has a triple rear camera that comes with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The Infinix Zero 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

