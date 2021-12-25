Top Deals On Realme GT Series, Realme 8 Series And More During Realme Year End Sale

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced its year-end sale to wrap up 2021. The sale will begin on December 26 and will go on till December 30 in India and will be held across Realme.com and Flipkart. During the sale, buyers will be able to avail attractive deals on Realme products including the Realme C-series smartphone, Realme Narzo smartphones, alongside the Realme GT-series. The discounts will vary from Rs 500 to up to Rs 4,000 off on certain smartphones.

During the Realme Year End Sale, the Realme flagship, Realme GT Neo 2 5G will be priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This is a Rs 4,000 discount from the smartphone’s Rs 35,999 pricetag. The top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999. The Realme GT Master Edition, like the Realme GT Neo 2, will be priced at a Rs 4,000 discount. The 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Reamle GT Master Edition is priced at Rs 25,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999. The top-spec 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 during the sale.

Coming to cheaper options, the Realme 8 series including the Realme 8 and Realme 8s 5G will be available at a Rs 2,000 discount each. The Realme 8s 5G with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the Realme 8 with the same configuration is priced at Rs 18,499 during the Realme Year End sale. The Realme 8 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB + 128GB storage model will both get Rs 1,500 price cut.

The Realme Narzo 50A is priced at a Rs 1,000 discount at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499 during the Realme Year End sale.

Another budget option, the Realme C25Y is priced at Rs 1,000 off during the sale. This will bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 128GB storage variant.

