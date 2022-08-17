Top Tech News - August 17: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 India Price Announced, WhatsApp For Desktop And More

Hello and welcome to another episode of Top Tech News, and today we are looking at the India prices of the new Samsung Galaxy foldable devices, WhatsApp bringing a new app for desktop and the Indian wearable market continues to grow.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 And Flip 4 India Prices Announced

Samsung has introduced its latest foldable smartphones– Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4– in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999. Interested buyers can pre-book the new foldable smartphones from August 16, 2022, across all leading online and offline retail stores.

Buyers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34999 at just Rs 2999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 8000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8000. Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31999 at just Rs 2999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 7000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 7000.

Pre-book customers will also get 1 year of Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11999 at just Rs 6000. They can also opt for No Cost EMI offer for up to 24 months.

WhatsApp Comes To Windows For All Desktop Users

Meta-owned WhatsApp’s new app on Windows no longer requires users to link their phones to send, receive, and sync messages. According to The Verge, an update on WhatsApp’s site revealed the refreshed Windows app is out of beta and available to download on the Microsoft Store.

Previously, users on Windows had to download WhatsApp’s web-based desktop app or access the messaging service from their web browsers. The new app is native to Windows, which, as WhatsApp explains, should make the app faster and more responsive, the report said.

The redesigned WhatsApp has a slightly cleaner interface when compared to the previous version of the app but otherwise does not look all that different.

38 Million Wearables Shipped In India: Report

Wearables have proved to be a rapidly growing category in India, a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) has indicated. According to the market research firm’s India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker report, 23.9 million wearable devices were shipped in India in the second quarter, a 113 percent growth from the previous year.

The report said that while Q2 2022 shipments saw a 113 percent rise, wearable shipments from Q1 2022 saw a 65.8 percent year-on-year growth. Watch-based wearables were the fastest-growing category, shipping 6.4 million units with a 298 percent year-on-year growth. Basic watches, on the other hand, continue to dominate the segment with a 95.2 percent market share, growing by about 306.4 percent year-on-year, according to the IDC report.

