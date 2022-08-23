Top Tech News - August 23: Apple MacBook Self-Repair, Microsoft Ads And More

Hello and welcome to another episode of the Top Tech News, and today we are talking about Apple’s new program, Microsoft pushing ads for users and a quick tech tip.

Apple Now Offering Self-Repairs For MacBook

Apple is now extending its self-repair service to MacBook users. The company started this unique program with iPhones earlier this year, and now you have MacBook users getting the option to repair their machines at home using original Apple tools.

Apple will start selling genuine parts and service tools from August 23.

The company is starting the self-repair program for the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro with the M1 chipset. Apple will offer the tools that can be bought to or rented for one-time use by paying $49 (Rs 3,920 approx).

Microsoft Bringing Ads To Outlook App On Mobile

Microsoft wants to push more ads on the Outlook mobile app for Android and iOS users. The company is doing this so that more people sign up for the Outlook service with a nominal fee. So, if you have been enjoying the Outlook app for free, chances are you are going to see a lot more ads pasted on the UI of the mailing app.

Till date, Outlook was mostly showing ads in the Others tab where you have all the mails listed in the same list, while the Focused tab was left alone. But from now, even the personalised list will show ads for Outlook users, as reported by The Verge.

Microsoft has a core range of plans for its Microsoft 365 subscription that also includes Outlook, and the company wants to give users the choice of seeing ads, or paying to use the service.

Tech Tip - How To Set Up VPN On Android Smartphone

