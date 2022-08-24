Top Tech News - August 24: Twitter Faces Whistleblower Pressure, iPadOS 16 Delayed And More

Welcome to another episode of the Top Tech News, and in today’s edition we talk about the big revelations made by former Twitter security head, Apple confirming delayed release for iPadOS 16 this year and more.

Former Twitter Security Head Says Twitter Lied About Number Of Bots

Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter “Mudge" Zatko, has claimed that the Parag Agrawal-led platform lied about the actual number of bots on its platform and misled federal regulators about users’ safety, reports said on Tuesday.

According to his disclosure obtained by CNN and The Washington Post, Zatko said that Twitter has “major security problems that pose a threat to its own users’ personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy". Zatko, who reported directly to the CEO, was fired by Twitter in January this year over “poor performance".

Last month, he filed a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accusing Twitter of deceiving shareholders and violating an agreement it made with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to uphold certain security standards.

Apple Confirms iPadOS 16 Delayed This Year

Apple has officially confirmed that the iPadOS 16 release for iPads this year has been delayed. The company has informed that iPadOS 16 will be offered after iOS 16 this year. The update was shared by Apple, quoted in this report by TechCrunch.

“This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update," statement adds.

This development falls in line with what we’ve heard before. A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had said that Apple may be planning to delay the iPadOS 16 launch till October 2022, due to an issue with the new Stage Manager feature on iPadOS 16. According to the report, the Stage Manager feature, which has the option to offer a more Mac-like multi-window experience on an iPad, is still under development.

Tech Tip - How To Retrieve Wi-Fi Password On iOS 16

