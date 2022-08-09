Welcome to another episode of the Top Tech News on News18 and in this edition we are going to talk about the recent report about India’s decision to oust Chinese brands from the budget smartphone segment, WhatsApp bringing more features for its users and more.

Indian Govt Looking To Oust Chinese Brands From Affordable Segment

The Indian government is reportedly looking to restrict brands like Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo from selling budget smartphones in the country. According to sources quoted by Bloomberg in this report, the country’s regime wants to stop these brands from selling smartphones below Rs 12,000 and help the domestic brands to kick-start their business once again.

Most of these Chinese brands have managed to form a large part of the segment, and continue to dish out phones in large volume.

The report says the Indian government is not pleased with the effect of Chinese brands on local manufacturers, and a decision to block their business in this segment could be sought. The entry of these Chinese brands has forced the Indian phone brands to rethink their strategy but in the process, they lost the market share in the country, with none of them ranking in the top 10 as per multiple industry reports over the past few years now.

WhatsApp Gives You Two Days To Delete A Sent Message

WhatsApp is officially bringing the option to unsend messages that as a little over two days old. WhatsApp confirmed the update via a tweet on Tuesday. The unsend message feature basically means that you can delete the sent message, which is as old as two days.

In fact, WhatsApp says the message limit which can be deleted is actually 2 days and 12 hours, which makes it 60 hours in total. It is interesting that WhatsApp is giving its users so much time to delete/unsend an old message, which could be of concern to some people.

The delete message feature is available for the users, and they can decide if the message is to be deleted for themselves, or for everyone. WhatsApp says the unsend feature is not limited to chats, and you can delete photos and videos as well.

Buy India’s National Flag Online From India Post

With the 75th Independence Day of India less than a week ago, there is a lot of excitement across the nation. On every Independence Day, we see a lot of national flags around the country - flags on people’s houses, vehicles, in children’s’ hands, vendors selling them every step of the way, and more. But did you know you can buy a national flag from India Post online? Read on to find out how and for how much.

The ePost Office website of the government’s postal service is selling the national flag of India for Rs 25, we have found. The national flag is available for anyone who is willing to purchase, and users can purchase as many as they want. The website does not give the dimensions of the National Flag of India, priced at Rs 25. Users can order the flag by just registering for the Epost Office website, and adding the national flag to their cart.

