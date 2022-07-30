Top Tech News- July 30: 23 Rounds of Bidding Completed For 5G Auction; Why BGMI Got Banned And More

With so much to keep track of in the world of technology news, we bring to select headlines that you must know about. These are the top tech news for July 30, 2022:

23 Rounds of Bidding Completed For 5G Spectrum Auction

The 5G spectrum auction saw bids worth Rs 1,49,855 crore after 23 rounds.The bids for 5G airwaves are being led by Reliance Jio, followed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and a Gautam Adani company.

WHy BGMI Got Banned in India

BGMI is the biggest among the Chinese apps that relaunched and rebranded with the same features and have managed to circumvent scrutiny. BGMI claims to have solved the issues that the government had with PUBG Mobile but there are claims that nothing much has changed and PUBG Mobile is just renamed as BGMI in India. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar pointed out media reports that claimed that a child killed his mother “under the influence of PUBG".

Twitter-Elon Musk Court Battle To Start October 17

The US judge in the Twitter vs Elon Musk legal battle over cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal has set October 17 as the beginning date of the high-profile trial. Judge Kathaleen McCormick in the Delaware Court of Chancery has issued an official schedule, with the high-profile trial starting from October 17 till October 21.

