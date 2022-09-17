Top Tech News - Sept 17: YouTube Gets New Instagram-Like Feature, Moto Edge 30 Ultra Gets New Variant, More

Technology is one of the major things that is driving world growth and the economy these days. Naturally, there is a lot to keep a track of and it is not easy for anyone to know everything at all times. Which is why, we bring you a couple of most important tech news of the day everyday, along with a tip that will enhance your experience with your gadgets. Let us take a look at today’s top tech news:

YOUTUBE CREATORS WILL BE ABLE TO REPLY TO COMMENTS WITH SHORTS

Google-owned YouTube has allowed creators to reply to comments from their fans on their videos with Shorts on iOS devices. The company said that it heard creators’ request to allow them to feature comments posted on their channels in the content on the short-form video app.

“Invite your audience to connect with you via this new feature by answering their questions in your Shorts, taking content requests, reacting to comments in your videos, and whatever else you come up with," YouTube Shorts said in a statement.

MOTO EDGE 30 ULTRA GETS NEW VARIANT

Motorola earlier this week launched its latest flgaships in India, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. Out of these, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the first smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera to have launched in India. Now, the Lenovo-owned brand has announced a new variant of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The new variant is the top-spec 12GB RAM variant of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which the company did not launch at the same time.

