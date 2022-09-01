Top Tech News - September 1: New-Look Truecaller For iOS, Truth Social App Battles Google And More

Welcome to our latest edition of the Top tech news, and today we look at the new Truecaller app for iOS, Truth Social facing some issues and tech tip to make your lives easier.

Truecaller Comes To iOS With Improved Caller ID And Spam Alert

Called ID app Truecaller has launched a new iOS update that brings improved spam detection, faster performance, quick onboarding, and a crunched app size. The new update comes just a day after Truecaller got a major relief from the Supreme Court in a lawsuit relating to data privacy.

The app update mainly comes to improve the app’s overall performance. Truecaller has rebuilt the iOS app’s code base to take better advantage of Apple’s CallKit API. The company has said that the new version can store a 10-times bigger list on the phone to quickly detect callers.

Truecaller has also said that the local caller ID will grow as more and more people use the newer version. The list gets updated every three days for free users, and every day for premium users.

Donald Trump’s Social Media App Faces Google’s Scrutiny

Truth Social, the social media platform launched by Donald Trump to counter Twitter, is yet to get approval from Google Play Store and the former US President’s company was working “in good faith with Google".

Google has notified Truth Social of “several violations of standard policies in their current app submission", reiterating that “having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play".

It said that the Truth Social Android app complies with Google’s policies without compromising the promise to be “a haven for free speech".

