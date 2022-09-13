Top Tech News - September 13: Android Ends Support For 1GB RAM, Exclusive Netflix Games Coming Soon And More

Welcome to our latest episode of the Top Tech News, and today we look at Google making wholesale changes for Android 13, Netflix and Ubisoft to launch exclusive games for mobile and more.

Google Stops Support For 1GB RAM Phones

Google is pulling the plug on 1GB RAM support for Android smartphones. This has become a reality with the new Android 13 version, and Google has revised the Google Mobile Services (GMS) compatibility to make sure that a phone has a minimum of 2GB RAM to run Android from here on.

This situation became inevitable, as 1GB RAM was no longer sufficient to run the Android Go apps. Most budget phones these days come with 2GB RAM, which allows them to run the lightweight Android apps offered via the Go platform. In addition to the read memory, Google has confirmed that a phone needs 16GB as the minimum internal storage to support the new Android versions.

Netflix To Bring High-Quality Mobiles Games With Ubisoft

Netflix and Ubisoft on Monday announced they have partnered to create three mobile games from some of the game franchises for Netflix, starting in 2023.

The three games will expand on the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed universes and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members worldwide with no ads or in-app purchases.

“We are thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched," Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix, said in a statement.

Tech Tip - How To Keep Your Android Phone Safe If Stolen or Misplaced

