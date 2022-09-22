Top Tech News - September 22: Pixel 7 Coming Soon To India; iPhone 14 Pro Demand More Than Apple Expected

Welcome to Top Tech News, and today we have news updates from Google and Apple as both the companies look to build on their flagship product launches for this year.

Google Pixel 7 Series Coming To India This Year

Google has announced that the Pixel 7 series will be making its way to India. Notably, the last mainline ‘Made By Google’ flagship that came to India was the Pixel 3 series back in 2018. The Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 did not launch in India owing to various reasons cited by Google. The Pixel 7 series will launch on October 6, 2022 at the Made By Google event.

Flipkart has put up a banner that said “Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on deck" but was apparently taken down. But now, Google India has tweeted that Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are indeed coming to India this fall. Google India has not revealed a launch date specifically for India but given past record, it is more than likely that we might see the Pixel 7 launching simultaneously in India alongside rest of the world on October 6

iPhone 14 Pro Demand Pushes Apple To Increase Production

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is seeing more demand than the cheaper iPhone 14 model this year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He claims the company is being forced to switch the production lines so that its vendor can make more iPhone 14 Pro reaches the sufficient number of units to meet the demand from different countries.

Kuo says that Apple is also making this move to increase the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhones for this year, and considering the iPhone 14 Pro starts from Rs 1,29,900 for buyers in India, it makes a lot of sense to switch focus towards the model that is getting more eyeballs. The company has been looking to increase its revenue and this trend will help its cause.

