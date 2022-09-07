Top Tech News - September 7: Google Pixel 7 Launch Date Announced, Netflix Ad-Tier Plan Coming Soon And More

Welcome to our new episode of the Top Tech News, where we give you the latest from the world of technology in India and across the globe. Today, we talk about the Google Pixel 7 launch event, Netflix ad-tier plan and more.

Google Pixel 7 Launch Date Announced

Google’s next generation of Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 7 series will be launched on October 6, the company has confirmed. Google confirmed the hardware event last night, on September 6, just a day ahead of Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event for the iPhone 14 series.

Google has also confirmed that alongside the Pixel 7 series, it will also launch the highly anticipated smartwatch from Google, the Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel 7 series will be powered by Google’s second-gen Tensor chip that the company is calling the “Tensor G2" chip. The Google Tensor chips made a debut last year with the Google Pixel 6 series, and the first generation of the chipsets have had a rather positive response. With the Tensor G2, Google is said to improve things further.

Netflix Ad-Tier Plan Could Roll Out On November 1

Netflix ad-tier plan could be offered as early as November 1 as per a new report this week. It seems the popular streaming platform has opted with the new timeline before Disney+ brings its own ad-tier plan in the market.

Netflix talked about plans of launching the ad-supported plan sometime in 2023, but the schedule has been preponed to compete with Disney, which is now bringing its own ad-supported plan starting at $7.99 (about Rs 639) in the US on December 8. Netflix clarified that it is targeting only a few markets initially with significant advertising spend in countries like the US, UK, Canada, France, and Germany.

