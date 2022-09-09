Top Tech News - September 9: iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Prices Slashed; Twitter's New WhatsApp Button, More

Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 series that includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. With the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple has slshed the prices for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in India. Separately, Twitter has launched a new WhatsApp button for Android users. To find out more about the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 prices, and to know what the WhatsApp button on Twitter does, watch our top tech news video for September 9.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 prices Slashed After iPhone 14 Launch

The iPhone 13 from last year is now priced at Rs 69,900 in India for the base 128GB storage variant. You may be able to get the iPhone 13 for much cheaper during the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon festive sales next week. The iPhone 13 has seen a Rs 10,000 discount over its sticker price of Rs 79,900. Users can further reduce the price using the trade-in option on Apple’s official website.

The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 59,990, an almost Rs 20,000 discount over the smartphone’s initial price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 is available for a lower price on Amazon, and you can expect deals on the iPhone 12 also during the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon sales.

Twitter Brings New WhatsApp Button

Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing a new feature for Indian users - a new button that instantly shares tweets on WhatsApp. The new feature brings a WhatsApp button under Tweets for Android users, allowing them to share tweets with their contacts and in groups by just one simple tap, avoiding the need to copy the link and then share it on WhatsApp separately.

The WhatsApp share button will replace the regular share button that shows under every tweet. The share button currently opens different sharing options that include sharing via direct messaging, copy link for the tweet, embed the tweet, bookmark it, or share it to other platforms. The new WhatsApp button will also do the same, with WhatsApp being a separate option.

