With so much happening in the world of technology, it may get difficult for you to keep track of news that may be important for you. For today’s ‘Top Tech News’, there are some important updates that you should pay attention to. Here are the top tech headlines for July 18, 2022, Monday:

Reliance Jio Launches HP Smart SIM Laptop Offer With 100GB Data

Jio has partnered with HP in the form of the HP Smart SIM laptop. The new offer called the Jio HP Smart SIM laptop gives buyers 100GB of data for free, along with a free Jio connection that gets a validity of 365 days. HP has a select range of Smart LTE laptops that comes with a SIM slot which allows you to get internet connectivity on the go. All details.

WATCH VIDEO: Top Tech News Today- July 18: Delete These 8 Android Apps, Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop And More

New malware named ‘Autolycos’ Discovered: Delete These 8 Android Apps ASAP

Despite Google’s safety measures in place, Android devices getting malware or getting compromised is not something new Now, a malware named Autolycos has made its way to the Google Play Store and is found to be bundled with eight popular apps on the Play Store, resulting in over 3 million downloads.

The malware has been found to be present in at least eight Android apps, all of which have been taken down by Google now. According to reports, it took Google six months to take down these eight applications from the initial acknowledgement of the report. All details.

Delete These 8 Apps:

Vlog Star Video Editor (1 million downloads)

Creative 3D Launcher (1 million downloads)

Wow Beauty Camera (100,000 downloads)

Gif Emoji Keyboard (100,000 downloads)

Razer Keyboard & Theme (10,000 downloads)

Freeglow Camera 1.0.0 (5,000 downloads)

Coco Camera v1.1 (1,000 downloads)

Funny Camera (500,000 downloads)

Govt May Soon Force Big Tech Companies To Pay Media Companies For Showing News

The Indian government is planning to make Big Tech pay publishers for using their content on their respective platforms, as other countries aim to create a revenue-sharing bridge between internet companies like Google and Facebook and digital news publishers.

According to Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the government is looking into revising the IT laws to effect this change.

“The market power on digital advertising that is currently being exercised by the Big Tech majors, which places Indian media companies at a position of disadvantage, is an issue that is seriously being examined in the context of new legislations and rules," the minister said.

If implemented, the new law will force Big Tech companies to pay digital news publishers a share of the revenue earned via using their original content. All Details

