Top Tech News Today- July 21: Google Stops Hiring, Pixel 6a Launched at Rs 43,999 And More

It’s another exciting day in the world of technology news with some major news coming from Google. Here are the top tech headlines for July 21, 2022 that you may want to know about.

Google Launches Pixel 6a in India

Google has launched its new Pixel 6a smartphone with 5G support in India.The Google Pixel 6a was introduced in May this year during the Google I/O 2022 developer conference.

The Pixel 6a comes with a similar design as the other Pixel 6 series smartphones …with the camera visor and comes with Google’s in-house Tensor chipset.

The Google Pixel 6a has been launched at a price of Rs 43,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There’s only one storage/RAM variant of the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 6a will go on sale starting July 28 on Flipkart, and is available in two colour options - Charcoal and Chalk.

The Google Pixel 6a has been launched with a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip and also comes with a built-in Titan M2 security chip which is a physical chip for keeping all your passwords and codes encrypted and secure.

The Google Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 6a comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Google stops hiring for 2 weeks to review ‘headcount needs’

It seems like Google is also facing the impact of the global economic slowdown.

Google has put a freeze on hiring for two weeks to review its headcount needs and decide on future course of action. The company had also last week announced that it will slow down hirings for the rest of the year.

Google’s senior vice president has sent an email to employees about the decision to stop hiring for two weeks.

He said: “We’ll use this time to review our headcount needs and align on a new set of prioritised Staffing Requests for the next three months," Raghavan wrote.

The hiring pause, however, “would not impact offers that had already been extended to applicants."

Having said that, Google will not make any new offers until the hiring pause is over,

Earlier, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that the company will be slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, as global macro-economic conditions continue to hit industries across the spectrum.

According to an internal memo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees, that the company will have to “be more entrepreneurial" and work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days".

He further said, “In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas," Pichai said..

However, the Google CEO said that the company will still hire for “engineering, technical and other critical roles."

Apple releases iOS 15.6, iPadOS with new features, bug fixes

Apple has released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 that bring new live sports features, fixes storage bugs and more.

The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings, General, then Software Update.

As Apple is wrapping up development on the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 operating systems, iOS 15.6 update is minor in scale and introduces a handful of new features and bug fixes.

The update includes an option to restart, pause, rewind, and fast-forward a live sports game that’s in progress, plus it addresses an issue that could cause the Settings app to continue to display that device storage is full even when it’s not.

The new iOS 15.6 update includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates. It allows the TV app the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward.

