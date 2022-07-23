Top Tech News Today- July 23: WhatsApp New Privacy Feature, Instagram Reels For All Videos And More

Hello and welcome to another episode of the top tech news. In today’s edition, we have the top 3 news from Google, WhatsApp and Instagram. Here are the full details

Google Is Bringing Permissions List Back To Play Store

Google has decided to bring the app permissions list back to the Play Store, and now it is available along with the data safety labels for the users. Google had earlier removed the permissions list and replaced it with the data safety labels.

Google says both the features will soon be available on the Play Store without giving a concrete timeline. The Data Safety Labels was added to the Play Store in April this year.

The new update was shared by the Android Developers via this tweet on Thursday. It says that after receiving feedback from users about the permissions list being useful, they have brought it back.

The Data Safety section was introduced to help users understand how each app on their device collects data, shares and even secures it. Data and privacy has become a strong focus for Android over the years, and the latest Android versions advocate for the change in approach.

WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Hide Online Status With Everyone

WhatsApp continues to improve the privacy nature of the app which is required when you just need a mobile number to add someone to the WhatsApp contact list. Over the past few months, we have seen the messaging app get features that can help you hide the profile photo, last seen status and more.

Now, it is testing another privacy feature that will be welcomed by the users. According to the new Android beta version, WhatsApp will soon let its users hide their online status from everyone or make it default for all those who cannot see their last seen status.

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo on the iOS version and now it is moving to the Android beta version, suggesting that a public release might be on the cards. The tipster claims that Android beta version 2.22.16.12 will be getting the new feature in the coming days, after which WhatsApp is likely to make it official for everyone.

From the available details, WhatsApp is adding this new online status feature with two options. You can either hide it from everyone (which includes people not added to your contacts) or specifically ask WhatsApp to select based on your choice for who can see your last seen status.

Instagram To Convert All Short Videos Into Reels

The company has announced that any video shorter than 15 minutes posted on the platform will be shared as a Reel. The new change comes into effect very soon, but the existing videos will continue to be shared as regular videos.

Reels is going to be a big weapon for Instagram and Meta to grow in the years to come and also compete with TikTok in the segment.

So, it is obvious that more features and tools are needed to make it appealing to the user, and make them use Reels more than TikTok. Since TikTok isn’t available in markets like India, Reels has a good chance to give them more leverage.

Instagram is bringing more tools for remixing so that users can enhance the visuals shared through Stories on Instagram especially when you work with other creators and friends. That’s not all, the company said you will be able to remix public photos

