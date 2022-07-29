Top Tech News Today - July 29: BGMI Banned In India, Day 4 of 5G Spectrum Auctions And More

We are back with another edition of the Top Tech News and today we are talking about BGMI banned in India, 5G spectrum auctions in India goes into Day 4, and Apple registers strong Q2 growth in India. So, let’s get started.

5G Spectrum Auction Stretches Into Day 4

The auction of the 5G spectrum for ultra-high-speed internet services will stretch to the fourth day on Friday, after 16 rounds of bidding conducted so far-fetched bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore.

Advertisement

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprises are in the race to bid for 5G spectrum, that offers speeds of about 10 times faster than 4G and lag-free connectivity.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on Friday. Bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore have been received at the end of the third day, the minister said.

BGMI Banned In India, What Krafton Has To Say About Removal Of App

Advertisement

After PUBG Mobile it seems that the new BGMI too has been banned in India.

While there is no official statement from the IT ministry yet, the BGMI game has been confirmed to be removed from both the Google Play store and Apple App store. Krafton has also confirmed the development and said, “We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information."

Advertisement

While the game has been removed from app stores, if you already have the game installed on your smartphone then you will be still able to play it till the time it is possible. Google has officially said that it has received an official order from the government to remove the game.

Tim Cook Says Apple India Revenues Doubled In Q2

Apple has seen a new doubling of its revenues in India in the April-June period, setting a new all-time record in the country particularly riding on its iPhone 13 series, the company’s CEO Tim Cook has announced.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple India Revenues Doubled In April-June Period: Tim Cook

Speaking to analysts after posting a record June quarter, Cook said that the quarter recorded record revenue in developed and emerging markets “with double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam, and a new doubling of revenue in India."

Continuing its growth in India driven by local manufacturing, Apple sold over 1.2 million iPhones in the country in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a massive 94 per cent growth (year-on-year).

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here