Top TWS Earbuds From Samsung, OnePlus, Jabra And Others You Can Buy Under Rs 10,000

The True Wireless Earphones (TWS) market is very competitive now. With new products coming almost every week, it is tough to keep a track of what products are there at what prices. Given that active noise cancellation is a feature that has been hot in this category since the past couple of years, there’s still no cheap option with active noise cancellation in the Indian market. However, if you’re willing to spend up to Rs 10,000, there are a few very good options worth considering. Let us take a look:

1. >OnePlus Buds Pro - Priced at Rs 9,990 in India, the OnePlus Buds Pro was launched earlier this year as the company’s more performance-centric TWS earphones. The OnePlus Buds Pro were launched alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G back in August. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2, and come with premium features like Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging, IPX4 water resistance, and more. The earphones can be purchased from OnePlus’ official website and on Amazon.

Advertisement

2. >Jabra Elite Active 75t - The Jabra Elite 75t were launched at a much higher price, but are now priced at under Rs 9,000 almost everywhere. The TWS earphones have been a go-to choice for many people as Jabra provides the perfect mix of quality and practicality. The Jabra Elite 75t comes with IP57 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth v5.0, and premium features like active noise cancellation, multipoint connection, and more.

3. >Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - While the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are priced at Rs 10,990 on Samsung’s official website, you can get them for Rs 9,990 on Amazon.in. The earphones come with intelligent active noise cancellation which switches between noise cancelling and fully adjustable ambient sound. The earphones come with IPX7 water resistance, 360-degree audio, and use 2-way speakers with bigger drivers.

4. >Realme Buds Air Pro - The Realme Buds Air Pro is the cheapest offering on this list. The TWS earphones are priced at Rs 4,999 and are available for purchase on the Realme official online store. The earphones are powered by an S1 chip that enables “intelligent" noise cancellation. The earphones are claimed to provide more than 25 hours of battery backup and come with 94ms of super low latency.

5. >Oppo Enco X - Possibly the least popular product on this list, the Oppo Enco X true wireless earphones are priced at Rs 8,990 on Oppo’s official website. The earphones can also be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other noted retailers. Oppo Enco X TWS earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 that gives an effective range of 10 metres, and are claimed to provide up to 25 hours of battery backup. The Oppo Enco X also supports wireless charging, along with IP54 dust and water protection.

Advertisement

6. >Noise Buds Solo - The Noise Buds Solo from the Indian brand are priced at Rs 5,499 and are available for purchase on the company’s official store. The Noise Buds Solo comes with features like in-ear detection, transparency mode, and more. The earphones use 10mm drivers and use Bluetooth v5.0 with the company’s HyperSync technology that enables pairing as soon as you open the case.

Advertisement

7. >Boat AirDopes 501 Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds - Priced at Rs 3,999, the Boat AirDopes are available for purchase on Amazon and Boat’s official website. The earphones come with up to a total of 28 hours of playback including the charging case. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 for wireless connection. There is also a “Beast Mode" for gaming, and the earphones use a total of four microphones for calls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.