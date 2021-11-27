Top Wired Earphones From Sony, Realme, Audio Technica And More Under Rs 1,000

Earphones are probably the most common accessory that people use with their devices. While true wired earphones are becoming more and more common, wired earphones are still the preferred choice for many people. Wired earphones also provide quite better mic quality as compared to true wireless earphones, and are more affordable as compared to their wireless counterparts. Let us take a look at some of the best wired earphones under Rs 1,000:

>Sony MDR-EX155AP Headset - The Sony MDR-EX155AP earphones are priced at Rs 999 and are available for purchase on Reliance Digital. The earphones come with 9mm drivers and have a frequency response rate of 5Hz to 24,000Hz.

Advertisement

>Realme Buds 2 - The Realme Buds 2 are priced at Rs 599 and are available for purchase on the company official website. The earphones come with a 11.2mm Bass Boost driver, built-in magnets, and a tangle-free cable with a cable organiser.

>Boat BassHeads 225 - The Boat Bassheads 225 in-ear earphones are priced at Rs 549 and are available for sale on Amazon. The earphones come with 10mm drivers and have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The earphones come with passive noise cancellation and enable users to take calls on the go.

>Sony Sports In-Ear Wired Earphone - Priced at Rs 699, the Sony Sports In-Ear Wired Earphone are available for purchase at Croma. The earphones come with a frequency response rate of 17Hz - 22,000Hz and have a 13.5mm dynamic driver unit. The earphones have a rubberised finish cable and a around-the-ear design.

>Skullcandy S2DUL Headset - Priced at Rs 630, the Skullcandy Jib Wires in-ear earphones are available for sale on Amazon. The earphones come with a 10mm driver and a frequency response rate of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The Skullcandy S2DUL Headset come with different set of colours.

Advertisement

>JBL C200SI - The JBL C200SI in-ear earphones are priced at Rs 799 and are available for purchase on Amazon. The earphone come with a frequency response range of 20Hz-20,000Hz. The earphones come with a noise cancelling microphone and a 3.5mm gold plated headphone jack.

>Audio Technica ATH-COR150RD - The Audio Technica ATH-COR150RD earphones are priced at Rs 749 and come with a 20mW maximum input power. The earphones come with a frequency response rate of 20Hz - 25,000Hz and come with a 1.2 metre cable. The Audio Technica ATH-COR150RD comes in eight distinct colours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.