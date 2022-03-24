Truecaller Android Users Can Now Edit Sent Messages, Share Smart Card and More

Truecaller has introduced new updates to enhance the messaging experience on smartphones. Since iPhones do not allow third-party access to Message and Phone apps, the new updates are targeted towards the Android client. In a blog post, Truecaller highlights Android users can use features such as Urgent Messages, sharing of Smart Cards, revamped Smart SMS, the ability to edit sent chat messages, and setting default view. The update appears to be available in India, and users are advised to keep their app updated.

Since the new features require additional access to reading SMS, the company says all message “processing" happens locally on the user’s device, thanks to advanced machine learning models. “Truecaller does not read any SMS content. Additionally, no message leaves the user’s device as part of this processing," the company adds.

Advertisement

Urgent Messages on Truecaller: The company says the new feature allows users to send “critical or time-sensitive messages" with a custom notification. The ‘urgent message’ will pop up on the recipient’s screen with high visibility, even if another app is open, and will not disappear until the recipient reads it.

Set Default Launch Screen: Truecaller users will now be able to choose the default appearance of the app when it is first launched. With a simple long-press on the Calls or Messages tab, it can be set as the default view. The next time the app is opened, it will open to the default.

Edit Sent Chat Messages: As the name suggests, users can edit/ make changes to the chat message even after the receiver has viewed it. If you do edit a message, the receiver will get to see ‘Chat (edited)’. Users can also edit chat messages at any time after sending a message. It is important to note that editing is only available for Truecaller Chat, not SMS.

Smart SMS Experience: Smart SMS lets users keep text messages organised. The Truecaller Smart SMS experience has the visibility of any important messages which will become far easier thanks to smart filters such as transactions, deliveries, travel, bills, etc. The company explains, “Since most SMSs are one-way incoming messages, we are presenting all important messages chronologically thereby ensuring that discovery of any important messages will become far easier so that users don’t have to go in and out of different SMS threads to read every new SMS. You can also filter by top senders".

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

Advertisement

Share Smart Card: Smart Cards present a lot of complex information in an easy-to-read card. Now, users can share Smart Cards in the form of an image so that the information is easily readable by anyone, whether they use Truecaller or not. It will seemingly help the recipient to focus on the most essential information briefly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.