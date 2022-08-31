Truecaller Brings New iOS App With Improved Speed, Enhanced Spam Detection, And More: All Details

Called ID app Truecaller has launched a new iOS update that brings improved spam detection, faster performance, quick onboarding, and a crunched app size. The new update comes just a day after Truecaller got a major relief from the Superme Court in a lawsuit relating to data privacy.

The app update mainly comes to improve the app’s overall performance. Truecaller has rebuilt the iOS app’s code base to take better advantage of Apple’s CallKit API. The company has said that the new version can store a 10-times bigger list on the phone to quickly detect callers. Truecaller has also said that the local caller ID will grow as more and more people use the newer version. The list gets updated every three days for free users, and every day for premium users.

To use the new features, however, iPhone users will have to keep the Call Blocking and Identification permission on for Truecaller, which is something that may make the privacy concerned user think twice. To do so, iPhone users can simply go into the iPhone Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification > Turn on all toggle switches.

Truecaller is claiming the the new app delivers a faster experience on all iPhone models. The company says that the app size has shrunk by 30 percent and the overall speed has improved by 50 percent on most iPhone models. The new app requires your Apple iPhone to run on iOS 14 or newer version. The previous app was also compatible with iOS 13.

“This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to," Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller said in a statement.

