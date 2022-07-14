Truecaller Launches Open Doors App For Private Conversations: What It Is, How It Works And More

Truecaller is mostly known for its Caller ID feature but the platform is now pivoting to the audio conversation segment with its new Open Doors app. This platform goes up against fellow apps like Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces and a few more that we have in the market right now. Truecaller claims it wants to enter the world of private conversations and Open Doors is the ideal platform for users to experience.

Open Doors is free to use and available for both Android and iOS users. But how does Open Doors work and how is it different from the other apps in this segment.

Advertisement

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Will Get Dual SIM Settings With This Update: All Details

What Is Open Doors And How It Works

Open Doors is just another app for private conversations, like Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. Truecaller says you can sign up for Open Doors via Truecaller access if you are a user, or else, you can verify the mobile number through the one-time password (OTP) process.

Open Doors will ask for the following permissions to work on your smartphone:

- Contacts: To connect with other people in your contact list

- Phone: To enable audio conversations

Truecaller assures that the people in a conversation on Open Doors cannot see each other’s phone numbers. Open Doors currently supports English, Hindi, Spanish, Latin and French as the languages on the app’s interface. More will be added as per demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Open Doors Works

Once you sign up for Open Doors, you can enter a private conversation at any time or leave it. You can invite people by sharing the chat link with your friends, and the app will then invite other friends to the conversation. Truecaller says all the conversations happen in real-time and are moderated. But the chats aren’t stored anywhere, and neither can someone listen to the conversation without the person knowing.

Also Read: #DearNothing - Why ‘South Indian’ Fans Are Not Happy With Phone (1) And What Nothing Has To Say

Advertisement

The platform will get new features, and some of them like reacting to people’s chat (probably with emojis) is already on its way to the beta testers.

It is intriguing to see Truecaller bring this app at a time when others like Clubhouse seem to have lost traction, and most people use Twitter Spaces to have these conversations. So it is going to be a challenge for Open Doors to stay relevant in a dwindling segment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.