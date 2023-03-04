As the summer season is approaching the demand for air coolers and air conditioners is going to increase. While there are a wide variety of brands available in the market, it goes without saying that most ACs do not go easy on your pocket, both in terms of cost and the electricity consumption. The companies are also introducing new models of ACs in the market to cater to the needs of the consumers.

Gujarat-based Tupik has introduced a unique air conditioner. It consumes even less electricity than an air cooler. This AC consumes only 400 watts of power. Moreover, Tupik AC is less expensive than standard AC. In the absence of electricity, solar, UPS, and batteries can be used to power the air conditioner. The 13 kilogram Tupik AC is small in size and lightweight. For the installation of this AC, no special wiring or electrician is needed and the user can do it themselves.

Advertisement

The company claims that this AC makes less noise than a pedestal fan. You can fit it according to your bed size. Like normal air conditioners, Tupik also uses R134 refrigerant to cool the air. It is completely eco-friendly. Also, a major prerequisite of all air conditioners, to keep all doors and windows of the room closed, is done away with it. According to Tupik, the AC operates with full efficiency even if the windows and doors of the room are not closed.

It only takes three minutes for the compressor to start blowing cool air. This air conditioner provides cooling between 9 and 13 degrees. According to the manufacturer, this air conditioner can even operate efficiently at an indoor temperature of 50 degrees.

Advertisement

Tupik AC comes in two different variants. The first type is intended for single beds, while the second is for double beds. These versions cost Rs 17,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively. The company is providing a one year warranty on the AC.

Read all the Latest Tech News here