Tweetdeck May Soon Become A Paid Feature

Tweetdeck, Twitter’s productivity-focused tool, may soon get bundled with Twitter’s paid service, Twitter Blue. According to reverse engineer Jane Manchung Wong, Twitter has seemingly set up a new signup page for Tweetdeck that highlights two major changes. Firstly, the legacy Tweetdeck platform may get “deprecated at some point in the future". Secondly, the new Tweetdeck is being promoted with an ad-free experience, which the existing Tweetdeck already offers. Wong also notes that Twitter is not changing the UI of the legacy Tweetdeck, but building a new platform from scratch for subscribers. It will include parts from the new Twitter Web app for a more intuitive interface.

Notably, Twitter product chief Kayvon Beykpour had told The Verge in March 2021 that the company is planning a revamp Tweetdeck. Originally a third-party app that was acquired by the company in 2011, the web platform lets users create several columns to follow tweets of interest. Beykpour had said, “We’ve been working on a pretty big overhaul from the ground up of TweetDeck, and it’s something that we’re excited to share publicly sometime this year. And so that’s just an example of a Twitter-owned and operated service that we will continue investing in. We also, over the last five years".

Just months later, Twitter shared the first look of the revamped Tweetdeck that still includes columns. Twitter has said the new design is being tested with a small group of randomly-selected people in the United States, Canada, and Australia. More details from the company are awaited at this point.

Twitter introduced Twitter Blue in Canada and Australia last year, and it promises a host of features that users have asked for years. The most notable feature that the service includes is ‘undo tweets’ to let users edit a tweet within 30 seconds after hitting the publish button. Twitter Blue even offers a Bookmark Folder to let users organise saved tweets.

