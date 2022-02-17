Tweets Not Loading? Twitter May Not Be Working For Some Users Across India

Twitter seems to be facing another outage with people complaining that new tweets are not loading. This is the second outage within 7 days. For some users, Twitter is down completely as they are unable to see their own tweets. The entire dashboard is blank with the message “Something went wrong. Try reloading". Also, some users may face another issue where their Twitter account has been automatically logged off. Note that this is not a major outage and only some users are facing this problem.

There is little information about what is causing the issue. Having said that, Twitter API Status dashboard hasn’t provided any status update on the issue yet. Having said that, affected users took to the Downdetector website to report the issue.

As per Downdetector, Twitter is facing a service outage across major cities in India which includes Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. In the US, the east coast is affected with locations like New York, Boston and others.

On February 11, Twitter faced a massive service outage in which the majority of the Twitter users in India got logged out. In response to that, Twitter had said, “We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting."

