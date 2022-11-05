Twitter Account Hacked? Expect No Immediate Help From Twitter

With 50% of Twitter fired by Elon Musk, the retained employees are now expected to bring some order to the chaos. With whatever manpower is left at Twitter, tasks are now getting prioritised, especially the things that are important for Musk’s big content moderation plan. This also means that some work will obviously be “deprioritised". And Twitter is now deprioritising workflows related to account access, lost password requests, account suspension appeals and more.

What this essentially means is that if your Twitter account gets compromised or you are unable to access your account then your service requests may not be prioritised and you should ideally expect little help from Twitter right now.

Talking about Twitter users based out of India, it is worth noting that there’s nothing much left of Twitter India. There were around 250 employees at Twitter’s offices across Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram. After the recent layoffs, around only 10 employees are reportedly retained. So, getting immediate help from Twitter regarding any account related requests seems unlikely.

This development was confirmed by Yoel Roth, Head of Safety & Integrity at Twitter. Claiming that Twitter’s “core moderation capabilities remain in place" and that there’s little impact on content moderation due to the massive layoffs, Roth tweeted, “More than 80% of our incoming content moderation volume was completely unaffected by this access change. The daily volume of moderation actions we take stayed steady through this period."

Having said that he also highlighted workflows that are deprioritised. He added, “What AREN’T we doing? In the short term, we’ve had to deprioritize a few workflows — like account access (lost password requests), and some suspension appeals. We’re working to get these back online in the days to come."

