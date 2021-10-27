Twitter and Clubhouse Introduce New Options to Promote Newsletters

What do Twitter and Clubhouse have in store for us now? The two social networking apps have just unveiled some new options. Their goal? Facilitate the monetisation of content and promote newsletters, one of the hot media trends of the moment. Let’s take a look!

Newsletters are in fashion these days, and Twitter has understood this. The social network wants to make its newsletter service, Revue, more visible on its platform through its bread and butter, the tweets. From now on, users can subscribe to a newsletter by clicking directly on a tweet in their own news feed. A faster and easier way to subscribe to a newsletter without having to go to a profile page.

In addition to this new option, Twitter will allow users who have already linked their email address to their account to skip the step of confirming their email address when signing up for a newsletter: “Readers who have an email address linked to their Twitter account can now subscribe with one click. No need to confirm via email. And if their email isn’t linked, we’ll guide them to your profile page to subscribe."

The new feature is available to all Revue authors who have connected their Twitter account to the newsletter service. For now, this new feature is only accessible via the desktop application and on the web “with iOS and Android to follow soon," outlined Revue on the dedicated Twitter account. The social network of the little blue bird announced the acquisition of the newsletter service Revue in January 2021.

As for Clubhouse, external links are hitting the spotlight. The platform, which made a stir with its audio lounges, will introduce the ability to pin links to the top of chat windows, starting Wednesday, October 27, on both iOS and Android.

Called “Pinned Links," the tool will allow people to highlight external links, which can direct users to newsletters, articles, fundraisers or podcasts: “We suspect that people will use Pinned Links in all sorts of fun ways - like playing games, running polls, and sharing links to YouTube videos. Just as importantly, we’re excited to see Pinned Links help room creators drive people to subscribe to their Substack, download their podcast, read their book, go see them at The Laugh Factory, discover their new single, buy their product, and support their Patreon or GoFundMe page," explained Clubhouse in their press release. Note that only moderators will be able to add or remove pinned links by clicking on “Pin a Link" in the menu.

