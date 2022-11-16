Twitter Blue Relaunch Date Confirmed By Elon Musk, Says Legacy Accounts Will Lose Blue Tick Soon

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the microblogging platform will relaunch its $8 Blue subscription service with verification from November 29 - this time more “rock solid".

He also said that with the new release, “changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service".

Musk had earlier paused Blue service after several fake accounts came up on Twitter, impersonating brands and celebrities. After facing a barrage of criticism, Twitter stopped the Blue service.

In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months. Earlier, reports said that legacy verified accounts will not be charged $8.

Twitter Blue will also be coming to markets like India this time, as Musk looks to increase Twitter’s revenues by expanding its paid services to more countries. In fact, Twitter has reportedly started rolling out the ‘blue tick’ enabling Twitter Blue service in India for Rs 719/month.

Few Indian users have started seeing prompts on their devices asking them to subscribe to Twitter Blue. However, as per reports, the service is only being rolled out to iOS users first. Gaurav Agarwal, a Twitter Blue subscriber based in India, has got the paid blue checkmark by paying Rs 719. Upon tapping on his checkmark, it reveals, “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue." And seemingly, other Twitter Blue services, like being able to edit tweets, have also come to India.

