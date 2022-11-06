Twitter Blue At $7.99 Monthly Launched: What Happens If You Don't Pay?

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has rolled out the controversial Twitter Blue with verification subscription plan in some countries, excluding India. After paying $7.99 per month, any Twitter user can get a Blue Tick verification badge but what’s surprising is that they will still have to watch “half the advertisements" compared to non-subscribers. Another advantage is that those with Twitter Blue subscription will be able to post longer videos.

So, what happens if you don’t pay for Twitter? Well, for starters, your tweets will not get much visibility, you will see more ads and the possibility to get verified is zero. Twitter will also highlight verified accounts more often and your Twitter clout may take a hit.

Twitter Blue with verification is available only on iOS and in regions like the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. In India, we still don’t know when this will be rolled out, however, it is expected that the subscription rate will be less for the Indian market.

Twitter Blue Subscribers Will Still Have To Watch Ads

Musk calls this Twitter Blue subscription as more ‘power to people’ as they will get “a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians that they already follow."

Note that while the app update has been rolled out, the feature is still not yet live. This means you just can’t pay to get the Blue Tick yet. Other features that subscribers will get is “Half the ads & much better ones." Yes, Musk thinks you would want to watch relevant ads even after paying $7.99 per month and somehow that will help you fight against bots. “Since vou’re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we’re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant," says the update notes.

One notable feature is the ability to post longer videos while the other important thing is that subscribers will get priority ranking for quality content. “Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots," it added.

