Twitter Brings Podcasts To The Platform, New Spaces Tab Brings A Personalised Listening Experience

Micro-blogging site Twitter is bringing podcasts to its platform, a blog post from the company has said. Twitter is bringing podcasts on its platform as part of its redesigned Spaces Tab. Twitter says that the Spaces Tab is for those who want to express themselves beyond the 280 character limit for tweets.

“Integrating podcasts into Spaces, where audio conversations happen on Twitter, is another way we’re continuing to invest in audio creators," the company said in its blog post. Twitter said that it started with the idea of podcasts with a redesigned audio experience in the Spaces tab. The new design introduces personal hubs that group audio content together by specific themes like news, music, sports, and more. Listeners will be able to access more personalised selection of live and recorded Spaces discussing the topics that are most relevant to them.

The new hubs will also include the most “popular and engaging" podcasts from around the world. Twitter, in its blog post said that its internal research said that 45 percent of people who use Twitter in the US also listen to podcasts monthly, so the platform will suggest compelling podcasts to help people easily find and listen to the topics they want to hear more about. There are also controls for users to tell Twitter if they like a certain category or podcast. “Just give a podcast a “thumbs up" or “thumbs down" to let us know if the content is more or less interesting to you," the company said.

The new Spaces features including podcasts have started rolling out to global English-speaking audience on both iOS and Android. Twitter is also inviting users to share feedback on the new features.

