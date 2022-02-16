Twitter Brings This Feature To Millions Of Users For Protection Against Bullies

Twitter is giving millions of users access to its anti-abuse tool that will protect them from hate speech and bullying on the platform. Called ‘Safety Mode’, the feature was first introduced to a small set of users in September last year.

The ‘Safety Mode’ tool is now available in beta for more users across English-speaking markets, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.

Also Read: Running Older macOS Big Sur or macOS Catalina? Here’s Why You Need To Update Your Systems ASAP

“Remember when we began testing a new feature called Safety Mode? After months of feedback from beta users, we’re excited to expand this to some of you in several new English-speaking markets to gain more feedback and insights," Twitter posted late on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The anti-abuse tool was launched to limit unwelcome interactions on Twitter. ‘Safety Mode’ temporarily blocks accounts for seven days for using potentially harmful language — such as insults or hateful remarks — or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions.

Also Read: First Smartphone From Nothing May Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, Android 12, Hints Carl Pei

“When the feature is turned on in your Settings, our systems will assess the likelihood of a negative engagement by considering both — the tweet’s content and the relationship between the Tweet author and replier," according to the company.

The technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts “you follow or frequently interact with will not be autoblocked". “The authors of Tweets found by our technology to be harmful or uninvited will be auto-blocked, meaning they’ll temporarily be unable to follow your account, see your tweets, or send you Direct Messages," said Twitter.

Before each ‘Safety Mode’ period ends, you’ll receive a notification recapping this information. The ‘Safety Mode’ autoblocks can be seen and undone at any time in your Settings.

Advertisement

>Watch Video: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (5410) Review: Solid Productivity-Focused Laptop

“We’ll also regularly monitor the accuracy of our Safety Mode systems to make improvements to our detection capabilities," said Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.