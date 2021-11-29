Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Dorsey and Twitter’s board have settled on his successor, Parag Agrawal.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey posted his resignation letter.

The new CEO, Parag Agrawal, took to Twitter to express his “deep gratitude" for Dorsey. “@jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support," he wrote.

Advertisement

The company’s board has been preparing for Dorsey’s departure since last year, the source added.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment. Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9% in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square Inc, which is also helmed by Dorsey, were up 3%.

His tweet on November 28 states, “I love Twitter." The likes on that tweet surged to more than 54,000 on Monday.

In early 2020, Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management Corp to step down, after the hedge fund argued he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payments processing company Square Inc.

Dorsey fended off the pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter’s board.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.