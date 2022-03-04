Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal Announces Return To Office From March 15 As COVID-19 Eases Globally

As the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be easing across the world, many tech giants are re-opening offices in hopes of keeping the work culture that was hindered with Work From Home alive. Earlier this week, Google announced that its employees are going back to work starting next month and now, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal has announced that the micro-blogging site will also move back to offices starting March 15. In a tweet, Agarwal said that wherever employees feel the most productive and creative is where they will work and this includes working from home full-time.

“There’s a lot happening in the world right now, but given the improving state of the pandemic, we have made an important decision that I wanted to share as it impacts all of us. It’s been almost two years since we closed our offices and travel, and I’m excited to announce that we are ready to fully open up business travel and all our offices around the world! Business travel is back with immediate effect, and office openings will start on March 15. Our culture is electric and palpable. Office visits, team meets, and events all bring that culture to life in such a powerful way, and I can’t wait to see it all happen," Agarwal said in a statement announcing the return to offices globally.

The Twitter CEO, however, said that the company’s priority remains the safety of its employees and the decision about where to work from, should remain with the employees. “We’re now at a stage where you’re living your lives, adjusting to local health guidelines, and deciding what works best for you. So too, the decision about where you work, whether you feel safe for travelling for business, and what events you should attend, should be yours.

Agarwal said that in 2020, Twitter adjusted quickly to working virtually with resilience and agility, but almost all the staff was working from home. He said that distributed working will be much, much harder and anyone who has joined a meeting remotely while others were in a conference room knows this pain. “There will be a lot of challenges in the coming months, but we’ll need to be proactive, intentional, learn, and adapt. We’re in this together, and we each play a role in the open, inclusive, and productive culture we want to create," he said.

Further, Agarwal said that more details about the logistics, dates, safety measures, and how users work will be coming soon. He further thanked the staff that has remained in office including data center workers. “We appreciate you."

