Twitter Circle Now Available Globally, Can Add 150 People In One Circle

Twitter ‘Circle’ is rolling out the feature for everyone. The platform has shared the update on Tuesday. Twitter Circle allows users to send out tweets to a specific set of people rather than the with the whole platform.

The feature, which allows users to choose up to 150 people, works a lot like Instagram’s Close Friends, as it allows users to send out tweets to a specific group of people rather than all of Twitter.

Users have have to select the 150 people and they can be added or removed from the ‘Circle’ list at any time. Only those in a Circle can see a tweet shared with them. Every tweet will have a note saying, “Only people in @[yourusername]’s Twitter Circle can see this tweet."

Tweets shared with Circles can not be retweeted, even by those who are in the exclusive list. They can, however, download or screenshot the said tweet. Twitter’s community guidelines still apply even if you are sending your tweets out to a smaller audience.

To add a tweet to Circle, all you need to do is compose a tweet and in that window, you will see a dropdown menu that

reads “Everyone." The option to add a circle will be there in the dropdown menu.

Now that Circle is available for everyone, we are hoping the much-awaited edit-button is next in line for a public release.

