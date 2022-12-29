Twitter Down for Thousands Globally, Users Face Issue Logging in on Web Version

Microblogging site Twitter was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Several users faced trouble logging in on the web version of Twitter.

Over 10,000 users reported issues with accessing the social media website in the United States as of 7:40 pm ET. Some users also complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.

Users have been facing issue in logging in to the web version of the micro-blogging platform.

In India, while trying to access Twitter on web, users got the message: “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again," with options to refresh or log out.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com said that over 10,000 people reported problems with Twitter at the peak of the outage at about 6.05am IST. “User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet.

Another tracking site, Netblocks, said in a tweet: “Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications".

“Incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering," Netblocks said in the tweet.

The Twitter outage takes place two months after the microblogging site was acquired by Elon Musk, under whose leadership the platform has been at the eye of the storm with lay-offs, return of suspended accounts and suspension of accounts critical of the billionaire.

In a response to a tweet by a user asking if Twitter was “broken" on Wednesday after the outage, Elon Musk said, “Works for me".

