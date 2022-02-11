Twitter seems to be back online for many users after it faced another outage for over an hour, with people complaining that new tweets are not loading. For some users, Twitter went down completely as they were unable to see their own tweets. The entire dashboard turned blank with the message “Something went wrong. Try reloading." Also, some users also faced another issue where their Twitter account got automatically logged off.

Twitter has confirmed that services are back online and tweeted from the Twitter support handle, “We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!"

As per Downdetector, Twitter faced a massive service outage across major cities in India which includes Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Jaipur. In the US, the west coast got affected with locations like San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles seeing major outages.

Last year in April 2021, Twitter faced a similar major outage when the service was down on two occasions in the same day - once in the evening, and once in early morning. There were about 1,000 outage reports in India and over 9,000 people globally reporting issues with the micro-blogging platform.

