Twitter Had A Brief Outage Affecting Thousands: Here’s What Caused It

Twitter users were unable to access their feed after a brief outage. Earlier on Thursday morning, thousands of users complained that they were not able to access their Twitter feed, as it was not working or refreshing. Even the Downdetector website showed many people across the globe reporting the outage. Twitter even acknowledged the outage and confirmed that it is working on a fix to get back your timelines ASAP.

Users complained that Twitter was not working for them on the web and mobile. Some even pointed out that they were logged out of their Twitter account. Most of these users were originating from the US and the issue started late in the night at around 12:00 AM midnight (IST). Twitter reached out to its users half an hour later at 12:37 AM IST confirming the fix and also sharing the details of the outage.

The micro-blogging platform explained that it had made some changes in the internal system which did not go according to the plan, and caused a major outage for thousands of users.

Twitter mentioned that it has rolled back the change and people should start seeing their timeline loading once again.

These incidents have increased in the past few weeks, with other tech giants also facing issues with their respective platforms. Instagram was another social media app that reported outages recently.

