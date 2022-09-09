Twitter Has A New WhatsApp Button For Android Users: What It Is And How It Works

Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing a new feature for Indian users - a new button that instantly shares tweets on WhatsApp. The new feature brings a WhatsApp button under Tweets for Android users, allowing them to share tweets with their contacts and in groups by just one simple tap, avoiding the need to copy the link and then share it on WhatsApp separately.

The WhatsApp share button will replace the regular share button that shows under every tweet. The share button currently opens different sharing options that include sharing via direct messaging, copy link for the tweet, embed the tweet, bookmark it, or share it to other platforms. The new WhatsApp button will also do the same, with WhatsApp being a separate option.

Advertisement

The feature currently only seems to be coming for Android users in India. Twitter also announced the new feature via its official Twitter India handle, asking users for feedback on the new feature. “Some of you might see a WhatsApp Share icon and if you do, let us know what you think," the micro-blogging platform said. “Starting today, we are rolling out a new experiment exclusively in India – an important market for us. We are replacing the share icon on Tweets with the WhatsApp icon for the majority of people who use Twitter on Android in the country, so sharing their favorite or noteworthy Tweets is easy even beyond Twitter, making the experience more open, accessible, and holistic for them," Shirish Andhare, director and product head for Twitter India said in a statement.

Advertisement

WhatsApp has more than 400 million active users in India. With the Meta-owned instant messaging platform being the most popular texting app in the country, it only makes sense for Twitter to add a separate share button. However, in terms of functionality, the button pretty much serves the same purpose as the older share button. Unlike many other Twitter feature tests, this WhatsApp share button will be available to a majority of Twitter users on Android.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here