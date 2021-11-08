Twitter Has Added A New Search Button That Helps Find Specific Tweets From Specific Users

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has added a new search button within users’ profile that makes it easier to search for specific tweet on a specific profile. The feature was first noticed by industry commentator Matt Navarra, and has now been reported to be rolling out for all iOS users. Now, this is not the first time we will be able to search a tweet from a specific user, but adding a button on the profile makes the process easier.

Till now, users could search for a specific tweet from a specific user by typing “from:(Twitter handle) (search term)" on the Twitter search box. The new feature is still new as it makes life easier in terms of searching for something someone must have tweeted long back. The new search button placed right on the top right corner of a Twitter profile, right next to the three-dot menu button (over the cover image). This is currently only rolling out on the iOS app, but Android users are expected to get the feature in the future. This comes as the latest of the many features Twitter is adding to its service.

Recently, the company rolled out Super Follow for iOS users globally. The feature allows users to Super Follow their favourite influencers in order to pay them for special access to bonus content. Twitter also recently started allowing all users to host a Space - the company’s audio only chatrooms. Twitter also launched Communities back in September that is similar to how Facebook Groups and Reddit work.

