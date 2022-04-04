Twitter Is Exploring Co-Authored Tweets For Upcoming Collaboration Feature

Micro-blogging site Twitter is working on a feature that will allow two accounts to co-author a single tweet. This feature will be similar to the collab feature on Instagram where a single post can be made on two accounts at the same time. The feature was recently spotted by a reverse engineer, who shared an official dialogue box from Twitter about how these collaborations could work. The feature will allow two users to co-author a tweet, giving creators a new way to post brand partnerships, influencer campaigns, or just for two people to share credits for a post. Meta-owned Instagram announced a similar feature that allows two creators to share credit for a post.

The screenshots shared by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi show how Twitter ‘Collaborations’ will work. It says that you’ll only be able to invite public accounts who follow you to co-author a tweet, and those accounts will also have to accept your invitation, meaning that no one can force someone into a collaboration. In co-authored tweets, both users’ Twitter handles and names will appear at the top of the tweet above its content. Once published, the co-authored tweets are shared from both accounts.

A report in TechCrunch also quotes Paluzzi as saying that there is nothing in the code that hints the feature’s availability to limited users. A Twitter spokesperson also confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is, in fact, “exploring" the new feature, but declined to more information about it.

It is not known as to when the Collaborations feature will be rolled out on Twitter, but given that Twitter’s competition already offers such a feature, it is likely to be rolled out in the coming months.

