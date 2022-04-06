Twitter Is Finally Bringing An Edit Button, Says Working On Feature Since Last Year

The option to edit tweets is something that has been a major point of discussion among Twitter users. The feature has been long requested by Twitter users - so much so that there have been many memes about the feature. Now, soon after Twitter’s largest stakeholder posted a poll on his Twitter asking users if the company should bring an edit feature, Twitter has announced that it is, in fact, working on the much discussed feature since last year. Twitter announced that it is working on the ability to edit Tweets since last year, and will be launching a test within the next few months. The idea is that it will allow people to fix typos or errors in a Tweet without having to delete it and post again.

Twitter, in its announcement said that it will launch a test with Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming months “to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible." The company also posted a video clip showing how the feature may work on the micro-blogging app. According to the clip, users will see an “Edit Tweet" option within the three-dot menu on the tweet that they want to edit. Clicking this will allow users to edit their tweets.

Twitter’s VP for Consumer Product Jay Sullivan said that the edit button has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years as people want to be able to fix their mistakes, typos, and hot takes in the moment. “Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work," he said. “We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go."

An edit feature on Twitter is something that has been heavily talked upon. Users have demanded the feature for so long that it has turned into a kind of a joke, with hundreds of memes around it. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had, on multiple occasions, expressed reluctance towards adding an edit option for tweets. In 2018, he had expressed how editing Tweets could let users change a tweet’s meaning after it has been shared widely. Furter, in 2020 Dorsey had said that Twitter would “probably never" add the edit button.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had earlier this week bought a 9.2 percent stake in the micro-blogging platform. Being Twitter’s largest shareholder who was also appointed on the board of the company, Musk had asked his Twitter followers if they want an edit button on Twitter. Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal had asked users to think of the “consequences" that will come with an edit button. Majority of users voted in favour of an edit feature on Elon Musk’s poll.

