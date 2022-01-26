Twitter Is Getting 'Flock' Inspired by Instagram's 'Close Friends'

Twitter is seemingly working on a new feature called ‘Flock’ to allow users to post tweets to a specific group of people. The feature is similar to Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ that lets users post stories to a group of closest friends, away from the general public. The new Twitter feature could be highly useful as most profiles on the platform are public, and anyone view your tweets. A Twitter designer had revealed the development of the feature back in July when it was being tested as ‘Trusted Friends’. The development and renaming to ‘Flock’ was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. At the moment, Twitter is yet to confirm official details and the general availability of the feature remains unclear.

Paluzzi also shared a screenshot of the Flock feature and how it works. As per Twitter, users will be able to add up to 150 people to this close circle. Users can update this list any time they want, and others won’t be notified when they are removed from Flock. It is unclear how Twitter would sort tweets from the closest friends. Currently, Twitter offers the option to view Twitter based on what users would like or chronologically.

Meanwhile, Twitter continues to update its platform to gain an edge over rivals. Recently, the company launched a tool to let users showcase their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as their profile pictures. The ‘DP’ will appear in a hexagon to let users differentiate from the standard circle frame. Once users click on the hexagon, they can view related information such as description, author, and price. Unfortunately, this feature is currently limited to iOS users of Twitter Blue - Twitter’s paid model, which itself is available in select countries. The company had also parted ways with co-founder Jack Dorsey and appointed Indian-born Parag Agrawal as the new CEO back in November 2021.

