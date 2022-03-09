Twitter Is Launching Its 'Dark Web' Version To Protect People On The Internet: All Details

Twitter is a popular platform for its ability to share messages or tweets in 280 characters. It has millions of users across the globe. Now, the micro-blogging platform is taking it one step further by operating in the secure dark web ecosystem, thanks to the new Tor-based version of Twitter which is available in countries where the service is banned.

As you might know, Tor is a secure platform that lets you access websites and services not available in a particular region. So, when Twitter gets banned in countries like Russia, the Tor Onion service comes to your rescue.

Twitter has been working on the Tor version for years, but it’s good to see the service finally making it public. You can access the Tor version over here but you need a Tor browser or any other tool that offers a similar Onion service to open this link.

The big reveal was shared by Alec Muffet, the software engineer, who claims this announcement is, “ possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I’ve ever composed."

And Muffet couldn’t have timed this launch better. After all, Russia has imposed like-to-like sanctions on US companies and social media organisations like Facebook, Twitter and BBC in the country. Using Twitter through Onion service allows people in the region to use censored platforms, in a secure way.

People generally associate the term dark web with groups that indulge in wrongful practices, but in this case, Twitter is just opening up the channels to people and giving them the surety that their identity and reach is not traceable. Muffet claims Twitter’s version of Tor-friendly service has been in the works since 2014, which is a long time.

But people will be glad to have another platform available to them in times of crisis.

