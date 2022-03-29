Twitter Is Launching This India-only Cricket Updates Feature For IPL 2022

Twitter is one of the most commonly-used social media platform and is used by many for getting information and news on a daily basis. Twitter has now announced an India-only Cricket tab for Android users for them to catch all the IPL 2022 cricketing action in an immersive way. Twitter, in a release said that between January 1 2021 till January 2022, 4.4 million Indian Twitter users shared 96.2 million Tweets about cricket. Hence, this IPL 2022 season, Twitter is giving cricket fans in the country a new feature that is currently rolling out to some users in India who on an experiment basis.

The new feature will bring a Cricket Tab on the Explore page. The tab will be a single landing point that will serve as a channel of discovery for what’s happening in cricket along with relevant, exclusive, and Twitter-first content, the company said in its announcement. People who will have access to the Cricket tab will be able to view content in various formats including an Events Page where users will be able to follow the most recent tweets and updates from the field on a dedicated page at the top of the cricket tab.

There will be a live scorecard where users can follow the scores of ongoing IPL 2022 matches. Live scorecard will also appear on the Cricket Tab as well as on the Events page. Further, the Cricket tab will have interactive team widgets. This will give fans access to content widgets like top players, and team rankings. As things escalate on-field, these widgets will serve fans with the latest scoop around what their favourites are up to, in real time.

Further, Twitter also said that users will find the most recent and relevant video content on the Cricket tab on the Explore page on Twitter. Twitter will also be partnering with broadcast and creator partners to bring customised video content including in-match moments, highlights, and off-field action. These include Star Sports, CricBuzz, and Boria Majumdar. These partners will bring expert As Me Anything, behind the scenes content, panel discussions and interviews, pre and post-match interviews and analysis, and more.

Twitter also said that Cricket fans may receive push notifications around key moments during an IPL 2022 match to help them stay looped into every talk-worthy moment from the game.

