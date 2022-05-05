Twitter Is Testing ‘Circle’ Where Only Select Users Can Interact: All Details

Twitter wants to look at new ways for people to engage on different subjects, and for that, the platform has started testing its new initiative called Circle. Essentially, it is a closed group that only caters to a select group of users who want to interact, comment or share opinions on a particular topic.

“Twitter Circle is a way to send Tweets to select people and share your thoughts with a smaller crowd, it mentions in this help post.

Twitter Circle is available to a limited number of people right now, and each user can create only one Circle, where they can have up to 150 members. Twitter says you can see if Circle is available for your account when you compose a new tweet.

The Circle is open to everyone, even those who you do not follow. Anybody who is part of the Circle can see the tweet and reply to it. Twitter restricts the ability to retweet the tweets that were posted/shared in the Circle. However, other members of the Circle can download, capture, or re-share the content of the Circle in form of an image.

Interestingly, members of a Circle do not have the power to remove themselves from a Circle. Instead, you can mute the conversation.

Circle is the latest attempt from Twitter to freshen up things for the users, as it sets the platform for the elusive edit button to release in the coming months. Elon Musk is also busy finalising the funds to buy the micro-blogging platform, and bring his own set of changes, which is likely to include change of the CEO at the company.

He wants to help Twitter with better monetisation, and for this, the platform could start charging the government and businesses, as per one of his recent suggestions to change the fortunes of Twitter.

