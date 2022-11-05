Twitter Layoffs: Fired Employees Tweet Their 'Final Goodbyes' | Read Here

As Twitter layoffs materialize into existence, several (now laid off) Twitter employees took it to Twitter to post their final goodbyes and express gratitude. It has now been confirmed that that the Elon Musk enforced the layoffs to save operating costs.

In a Tweet he said, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day." He added, “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

The company is all set to face a class-action lawsuit for laying off employees without a notice. Meanwhile, as employees (including India-based) gradually discover their fate, many are starting to tweet about their journey at Twitter and their emotional state.

According to TechCrunch, a class-action lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California and claims that the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act and the California WARN Act, both of which call for 60 days’ notice, were broken.

