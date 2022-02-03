Twitter May Finally Let You Post Tweets Longer Than 240 Characters

Twitter is seemingly working on a new feature that might allow users to post long articles on the platform. Dubbed ‘Article,’ the feature was spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchung Wong and indirectly confirmed by a company spokesperson to Cnet. The spokesperson claims that Twitter is “always looking into new ways to help people start and engage in conversations", and more information will be shared soon. The company did not specify the exact working of Twitter Articles. It also remains unclear whether the feature is designed for regular Twitter users or paid Twitter Blue members.

Wong also shared a screenshot of the Twitter Articles, but nothing specific is revealed about the functioning. This new Twitter feature has the potential of changing the way users interact with the platform.

Twitter’s direct competitors, Facebook and Reddit, have long offered the ability to post long comments and posts. The micro-blogging platform gained prominence since it forced users to express their thoughts in limited characters. During its initial years, the platform allowed only 140 characters that got increased to a 280-character limit in 2017. Users still can share photos that might be screenshots of long articles.

Meanwhile, Twitter is also working on a new feature called Flocks that is inspired by Instagram’s Close Friends. The tool would essentially let users create a ‘close circle’ on the platform, who could view specific tweets meant for ‘Closed Friends’. It could be highly useful as Twitter by default keeps profiles public - allowing anyone to view, comment, and retweet tweets by others. There’s an option to make your account private as well. Notably, a Twitter executive had earlier announced the development of the tool under the name ‘Trusted Friends’. Twitter is yet to confirm the development of renamed ‘Flocks’ and ‘Articles’ officially.

