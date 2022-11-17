Home » News » Tech » Twitter Now Starts Working On End-to-End Encryption For DMs

Twitter Now Starts Working On End-to-End Encryption For DMs

Twitter has previously looked at E2E security for direct messages but it decided against rolling it out for users.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 14:20 IST

New York

Twitter DMs will soon be protected behind encryption?
Twitter DMs will soon be protected behind encryption?

Twitter is now working on bringing back end-to-end encryption for direct messages. The feature was first put into motion a few years back, but for some reason, Twitter decided against pursuing it further. Now, with Twitter under Elon Musk, it seems encryption could finally become a reality for DMs on the platform.

While Musk didn’t officially confirm the development, he replied with a wink to one of the tweets from a known researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, who shared the details about the encryption code that is being tested on Twitter behind the scenes.

Her screenshot also shows a conversation key, which is helpful for encryption purposes and secures all the messages between two users behind these keys that are hard to decrypt.

RELATED NEWS

Musk has been quite active on Twitter since his takeover deal was confirmed last month. He has also overseen mass layoffs at the firm and also fired people for arguing with him on social media and the official slack channel.

Bringing encryption to DMs on Twitter could be a smart move, which will allow users to consider Twitter as an alternative to other secure messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal. Musk has mentioned that he wants Twitter to be the everything app, so the current tests should materialise into something more concrete this time around.

We are hoping that end-to-end encryption (E2E) will not be gated behind the new Twitter Blue subscription, which already includes the new-look verified process for the elusive blue tick on a person’s Twitter account.

Musk has also confirmed that Twitter Blue will be back around November 29, and talked about the prospect of the legacy verified Twitter handles losing their blue tick in the coming months, which will invariably force them to pay $8 (Rs 719 per month in India) to get it back. Unlike these features, E2E is more complex and going on the screenshots, it is possible that Twitter will take more time to release the supposed feature for its users.

first published: November 17, 2022, 14:20 IST
last updated: November 17, 2022, 14:20 IST
