Twitter Outage Reported In India And Other Countries

Twitter stopped working for many users on Thursday as people were not unable to see updated tweets on their feed. The problem seems to have surfaced around 10:00 PM IST as per the live tracker downdetector.in and even the global version of the website has checked out for Twitter outage around the same timeframe.

As per the details given here, the outage seems to have been reported nationwide with users from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai among others, sharing their Twitter down report on the tracking website.

Advertisement

And like all usual tech outages, people headed to tweet with #TwitterDown had to wait for sometime before seeing their tweets on the feed.

Jane Manchun Wong, renowned tipster of Twitter’s unreleased feature has tweeted saying the issue has been reported in most part of South East Asia on Thursday evening.

Twitter has been put through wide range of changes since Elon Musk took over reins last year. The company has fired most of its engineers, while some of them decided to leave for newer pastures. Twitter has been hit with multiple outages since the change of guard, while Musk continues to ring in further changes to make the platform profitable in the near future.

Read all the Latest Tech News here